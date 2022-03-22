Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to post $310.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.50 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $246.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEP. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NYSE:NEP opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $63.59 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.