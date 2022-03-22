Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.93. PVH reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 621.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PVH by 107.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 50.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. 44,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,650. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

