Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.60 Million

Analysts expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $122.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 92.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 43.56 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 33.46 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 58.84.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

