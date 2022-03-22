Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $278.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.20 million and the lowest is $276.22 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $272.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

