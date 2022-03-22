Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Watsco posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $12.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after buying an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Watsco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after buying an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.56. Watsco has a 1-year low of $250.03 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

