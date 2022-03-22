Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $429.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.73. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

