Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $886.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will post sales of $886.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870.00 million and the highest is $902.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,889,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 287,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273,722 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,006,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $194.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

