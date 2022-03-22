Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $251.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.39 million and the lowest is $248.22 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $218.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $97.87 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

