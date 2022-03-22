Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 91.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 168.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 30,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

