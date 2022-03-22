Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -181.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth approximately $119,149,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Stericycle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

