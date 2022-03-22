Zano Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $97,286.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $97,286.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,116,321 coins and its circulating supply is 11,086,821 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

