ZEON Price Reaches $0.0009 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $27.96 million and approximately $44,100.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

