ZeroSwap Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $583,194.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00036771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00107372 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

