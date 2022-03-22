Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Reduced by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 2.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.34. 25,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,782. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.73 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.83 and a 200 day moving average of $208.78. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

