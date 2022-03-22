ZooKeeper Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $9.21 million and $651,603.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.18 or 0.06966243 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.93 or 1.00144006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045131 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 121,545,209 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

