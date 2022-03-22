ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Reaches $0.0767 on Top Exchanges

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $685,329.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.30 or 0.07009454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.83 or 0.99964045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042762 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 121,187,593 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

