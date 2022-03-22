Zovio (ZVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zovio (Get Rating)
Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.
