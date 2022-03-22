Zovio (ZVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ZVO opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.12. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Get Zovio alerts:

ZVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zovio (Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.