Zovio (ZVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ZVO opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.12. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.
ZVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Zovio (Get Rating)
Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.
