ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Declares — Dividend of $0.25

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 3,425,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,050. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

