ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $24.93

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $26.50. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 11,636 shares.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.
The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.
About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.