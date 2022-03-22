ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $24.93

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $26.50. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 11,636 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.7% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 50,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.