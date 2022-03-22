Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 480 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN – Get Rating) received a CHF 480 price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 515.90 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 500 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 520 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 477.08.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

