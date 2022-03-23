$20.93 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to post sales of $20.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.20 million and the highest is $21.84 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $17.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $83.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.06 million to $86.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.07 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $91.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $353.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

