$345.96 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will post sales of $345.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $341.87 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $332.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,815,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 379,915 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 94.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

