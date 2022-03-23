$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to announce $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $16.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

