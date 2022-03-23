$407.60 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will report $407.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.20 million. ePlus posted sales of $352.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

ePlus stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ePlus by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 113.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

