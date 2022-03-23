$47.90 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $47.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.80 million to $50.00 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $45.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $193.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $198.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $198.50 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $207.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $12,401,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after buying an additional 391,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.