$678.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) will post $678.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $707.42 million and the lowest is $662.20 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $716.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

