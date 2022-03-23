$7.65 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.74 billion. SAP also posted sales of $7.65 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.01 billion to $35.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

