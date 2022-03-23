$77.41 Million in Sales Expected for Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) will post $77.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.45 million and the highest is $79.36 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full-year sales of $178.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.59 million to $179.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $219.16 million, with estimates ranging from $213.53 million to $224.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vasta Platform.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Vasta Platform by 12.5% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 222,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 58,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth about $270,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

