$928.82 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $928.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $918.26 million and the highest is $940.89 million. RH posted sales of $812.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

Get RH alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.29.

Shares of RH stock opened at $373.66 on Wednesday. RH has a 1 year low of $320.81 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $266,764,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.