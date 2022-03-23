AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $56.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

AAR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. 319,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.66. AAR has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $47.16.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 29,054.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,493 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,186,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 993,108 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

