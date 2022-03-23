adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €265.00 by Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €265.00 ($291.21) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of ADS traded up €3.10 ($3.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €216.65 ($238.08). The stock had a trading volume of 850,162 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €227.26 and a 200 day moving average of €256.34. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

