AerCap (AER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AerCap by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 253,786 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AerCap by 620.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AerCap by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

