Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
