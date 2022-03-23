Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

