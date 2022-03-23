Aimia (AIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:AIM opened at C$5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52. Aimia has a twelve month low of C$3.95 and a twelve month high of C$6.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

