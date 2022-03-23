Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. 6,795,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $95.79.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $226,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

