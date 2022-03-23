Allan Thomas Evans Buys 9,550 Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) CEO Allan Thomas Evans bought 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $18,718.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RCAT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 1,750,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,041. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 143.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Cat (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.