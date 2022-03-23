Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $70,000.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $35.48 on Wednesday, reaching $2,770.07. 1,234,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,690.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,808.45. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,010.73 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,309.71.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

