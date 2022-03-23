Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 4,712 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after buying an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.18 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average of $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.