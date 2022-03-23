Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE AMBC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $413.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.82. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

In related news, CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C James Prieur acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.