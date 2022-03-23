American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.33. 2,935,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.51.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

