American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.
Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.33. 2,935,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.51.
In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
About American Express (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.