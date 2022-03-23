American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 2.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.00. 1,517,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,654. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

