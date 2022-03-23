Amy Hauk Sells 2,657 Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $217,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.