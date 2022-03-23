Amy Hauk Sells 2,657 Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.
VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
