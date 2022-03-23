Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Post $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Accenture reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $718,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $6.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.50. 1,786,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.16. The firm has a market cap of $202.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $265.70 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

