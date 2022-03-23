Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $51.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.70 million and the lowest is $51.30 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $69.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $231.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $233.30 million, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $245.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,500 in the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 256,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 205,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $748.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

