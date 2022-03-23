Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will report $854.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $844.90 million to $859.90 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

REYN stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

