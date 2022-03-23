Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 23rd (AA, BVN, CFRUY, CIEN, CIGI, CLPHY, CMPX, CTAS, CVAC, CXDO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 23rd:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $149.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $460.00 to $493.00.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc. is a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through their business partners, agents, and direct channels. “

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $47.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

