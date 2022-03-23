Andrew M. Cohn Acquires 2,671 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $42,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GWRS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $360.12 million, a P/E ratio of 93.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.62. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

