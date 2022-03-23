Anton J. Drescher Sells 60,300 Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 78,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,964. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $208.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 199,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 148,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 184,558 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

