Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.26 million and the lowest is $9.30 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $11.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $55.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of AQST opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $118.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.